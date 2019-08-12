Grand opening for Toddler Playground is Friday, Aug. 16

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Toddler Playground on the southeast corner of Veteran’s Memorial Park is in its final phase of completion. To celebrate the new recreational equipment, the Great Bend Recreation Commission will be holding a grand opening with a ribbon cutting Friday, August 16 at 9:30 a.m.

“It is a community-built project,” Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director Diann Henderson said. “I am asking a representative from all our community partners be there. We’re going to raise the Oodle swing Friday that will make the equipment operational.”

The Recreation Commission Board approved the purchase of two single post 10-foot Cool Toppers for $7,904 from Athco, LLC to place on the southeast and southwest corners of the playground to assist with shading. The Kiwanis Club of Great Bend, Bill J. McKown Memorial Endowment, and Golden Belt Community Foundation had $6,676 to put towards the shade features after deciding not to add additional benches. The remaining balance will be funded by the Recreation Commission.

“The option of additional shading from tree planting to the west or east is still under discussion,” said Henderson.

With the solid poured-in-place surfacing applied this past weekend, the playground will be open to the public August 16. The Great Bend Fire Department will be represented with Sparky to welcome everyone to Great Bend’s newest playground Friday.

The Great Bend Park Department and Recreation Commission will continue to work on planting grass and installing irrigation this month or September.