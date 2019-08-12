Flooding rain, damaging winds from Sunday’s summer storm

RAWLINS COUNTY — Sunday evening’s summer storm brought damaging winds, flooding rain, hail, funnel clouds and one unconfirmed report of a tornado in Rawlins County.

Authorities are still working to determine the amount of damage in Rawlins County. Trees and power poles are down south and west of Atwood and water was also reported out of portions of Beaver Creek, according to the Rawlins County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition to street flooding in Atwood, streets are also flooded in St. Francis, Goodland and other communities in northwest Kansas.

Power is out in portions of Rawlins County. The sheriff’s office indicated they may not have electricity until noon as crews from Midwest Energy and Prairie Land work to restore service.