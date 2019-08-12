HUTCHINSON – Duane V. Wilhelm, 73, passed away August 11, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson. He was born April 21, 1946 at Larned to Virgil Paul & Peggy (Milloway) Wilhelm.

A Rosewood resident for the last 12 years, Duane worked as a laborer.

Survivors include, two daughters, Rhonda Zimmer of Ellinwood and Janell Fox of Beatrice, NE; one sister, Ann Phillips and husband Jim of Hutchinson; and two nieces, Dana Darrah and husband Chad of Hutchinson and Nicole Beatty and husband Chad of Lawrence. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 and from 9:00 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, August 17, 2019. Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Albert Cemetery, Albert, with Pastor Morita Truman presiding. Memorials are suggested to the Duane Wilhelm Memorial Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

