Drugs, firearms, and currency seized from Great Bend search warrant

On Saturday, August 10 at about noon, Sheriff’s officers executed a search warrant at 1036 Van Buren Street in the City of Great Bend.

Upon entry officers discovered substantial quantities of controlled substances. Sheriff’s deputies located suspected schedule II pharmaceuticals, psilocybin mushrooms as well as a large quantity of marijuana. Deputies also seized several firearms and several thousand dollars in US currency.

Arrested at the scene was Matthew Tracy, age 33 of Great Bend. Tracy was booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute, criminal possession of a firearm, failure to pay drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $50,000. He has since posted that bond and was released.