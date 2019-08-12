Cop Shop (8/9 – 8/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/9)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:56 a.m. an accident was reported at 960 NE 6 Road in Ellinwood.

Structure Fire

At 1:34 p.m. a fire was reported at 460 NE 20 Avenue.

Warrant Arrset

At 4:40 p.m. George Murphy was arrested on a BTDC warrant at 119 Locust Street for aggravated violation of KORA.

8/10

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:04 a.m. an accident was reported in the 500 block of E. Barton County Road.

At 10:31 p.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of SW 30 Road.

8/11

Fire

At 5:07 p.m. a fire was reported in the 100 block of NW 20 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 100 Washington Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 6:35 p.m. a burglary was reported at 323 Marla Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:17 p.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway at MM 131.