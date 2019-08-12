Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/9 – 8/11)

8/9

BOOKED: Cheslea Purcell of Great Bend for GBMC case for no driver’s license, speeding, bond of $500 or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Kelly Polzin on hold for KDOC.

BOOKED: Nicholas Hicks back from KDOC for court.

BOOKED: Timothy Richardson on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation.

BOOKED: Gabriel Flores of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Fabio Chavez of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa on Barton County District Court case for a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Curtis J. Rosas of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Tyler Leech on CKCC for serve sentence.

BOOKED: George H. Murphy of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Cassandra Maupin on Barton County District Court case for probation violation with a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Andrea Clark on Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $353 cash only.

BOOKED: Corey Peverley of Rush Center on Pawnee County warrant for contempt of court with no bond. GBMC case for driving while suspended, bond set at $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Cheslea Purcell of Great Bend on GBMC case for no driver’s license, speeding, after posting $500 bond.

RELEASED: BJ Corter of Hoisington on BTDC case for time served.

RELEASED: Bobby Heinz to corrections on cases.

RELEASED: Gabriel Flores on BTDC case with a $1,000 bond.

RELEASED: Jose Saul Torres Jr. on BCDC warrant with a $10,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

8/10

BOOKED: Jamie Nieto of Great Bend on a GBMC case for DUI, exhibition of speed, failure to signal with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Douglas Dimitt on BTDC case for criminal trespass, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Tracy of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for distribution of marijuana, criminal in possession of a firearm, possession of paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Billy Byington on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Leonard Boese of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

RELEASED: Jamie Nieto of Great Bend on GBMC case for DUI, exhibition of speed, failure to signal turn after posting a $1,000 surety bond with Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Douglas Dimitt on BTDC case for criminal trespass, posted $1,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Matthew J. Tracy of Great Bend on BCDC case for distribution of marijuana, criminal in possession of a firearm, possession of paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp, $50,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Billy Wayne Byington on GBMC case for battery DV with a $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Tina M. Jackson of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery domestic violence on OR bond.

RELEASED: Leonard Boese on GBMC case for DUI with a $1,000 C/S bond.

RELEASED: Miseal Rodriguez of Great Bend on BTDC warrant with $100,000 surety bond through B&K Bonding.

8/11

BOOKED: Daravian Ryce of Topeka on a US Marshals warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Jasmine Velasco of Great Bend for GBMC case for contempt of court, $932.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Tara Buess of Great Bend for aggravated domestic battery, bond set at $20,000.

BOOKED: Adrian Lemus of Great Bend on HMC case for no license, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Bradley Ehster of Hoisington for theft, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Peter Zamarripa on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas for order and sentencing after serving his time in full.

RELEASED: Adrian Lemuz on HMC case for no license with a bond of $1,000.

RELEASED: Cassandra Maupin of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Andrea Clark on Russell County District Court warrant with a $353 cash bond.