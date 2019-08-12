Monday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lane Thomas hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Dexter Fowler also homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-9. St. Louis rallied from an 8-4 deficit to sweep the three-game series and move into second place in the NL Central, two games behind the Chicago Cubs. Josh Bell had two homers and four RBIs for Pittsburgh, which has lost eight straight. Pablo Reyes added a solo shot in the ninth.

DETROIT (AP) — Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler each homered twice, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 for a split of the four-game series between the worst teams in the AL Central. It was Dozier’s third career multihomer game, all of which have come on the current road trip. He hit two against the Twins on Aug. 2, and then duplicated the feat Thursday in the series opener in Detroit.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Simone Biles soared to her sixth U.S. women’s gymnastics title, rebounding from an atypically sloppy performance on opening night to put on a show in the finals. Biles put together a two-day total of 118.500, nearly five points clear of runner-up Sunisa Lee. Biles began the finals by drilling a triple-twisting, double-flip on floor exercise, the first time a female gymnast has completed the skill in competition. Biles won three events in all to extend an unbeaten streak that began in 2013.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) _ Asdrubal Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run double against his former team and the Nationals bullpen finally locked down a lead in Flushing, lifting Washington over the streaking New York Mets 7-4. Nationals star Juan Soto was injured on Cabrera’s bases-loaded hit in the seventh inning. Washington’s bullpen ended a streak of five blown saves at Citi Field.

BOSTON (AP) _ Anthony Bemboom hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after Kole Calhoun’s solo homer tied it in the eighth, leading the Los Angeles Angels past the Boston Red Sox 5-4 for a split of their four-game series. Shohei Ohtani had three hits with a two-run single for Los Angeles, which won for only the second time in 10 games.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tackle Shon Coleman will likely miss the entire season with a serious injury to his right leg suffered in the exhibition opener on Saturday against Dallas. The team said Coleman had surgery Sunday for a broken fibula and dislocated ankle. Coleman is expected to be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) —Patrick Reed rallied from a two-shot deficit with three straight putts on the back nine at Liberty National that allowed him to win The Northern Trust. The victory ended 16 months without winning since his Masters title. Reed closed with a 2-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Abraham Ancer.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Texas 1 Milwaukee 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 5 Boston 4, 10 Innings

Final Baltimore 8 Houston 7

Final N-Y Yankees 1 Toronto 0

Final Kansas City 10 Detroit 2

Final Cleveland 7 Minnesota 3, 10 Innings

Final Oakland 2 Chi White Sox 0

Final Tampa Bay 1 Seattle 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 7 N-Y Mets 4

Final Atlanta 5 Miami 4

Final Chi Cubs 6 Cincinnati 3

Final St. Louis 11 Pittsburgh 9

Final Colorado 8 San Diego 3

Final L-A Dodgers 9 Arizona 3

Final San Francisco 9 Philadelphia 6