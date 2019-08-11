Sunday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes was sharp in his only series of the Chiefs’ preseason opener, leading them downfield for an early touchdown against Cincinnati. Bengals counterpart Andy Dalton also was solid in engineering a touchdown drive, though Kansas City went on to win 38-17 at Arrowhead Stadium.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright gave up a home run on the first pitch of the game but not much else, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1. The contending Cardinals won their second in a row after ending a five-game losing streak.

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Montgomery struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0. Jorge Soler homered and scored twice for the Royals, who had lost six of seven. The Tigers were trying to win three straight games for the first time since May 28-31.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sam Mikulak cruised to his sixth national title at the U.S. men’s gymnastics championships, though the picture behind the two-time Olympian remains murky with less than a year to go before the 2020 Games. The 26-year-old Mikulak posted a two-day all-around total of 174.150, more than five points clear of runner-up Yul Moldauer and third-place finished Akash Modi. Mikulak tied a modern era record with his sixth title and appears to be gaining momentum a year out from his third Olympics.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Corey Baird had his first multi-goal game to help Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 for its third road win of the season. Baird, a 23-year-old homegrown, side-netted a low left-footer in the 70th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets have won 15 of 16 and are on their best roll since a 16-1 run in 1990.They edged the Nationals 4-3 on Saturday. They pulled within a half-game of Washington for the first National League wild card.

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning and Toronto dealt New York its second straight loss following a season-high nine game winning streak. The final was Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4. The Blue Jays had trailed 4-3 in the seventh.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Yordan Alvarez hit three of Houston’s six home runs and drove in a career-high seven runs to help the Astros to the highest scoring game in franchise history — A 23-2 rout of the Orioles. The win was the eighth straight for the Astros, who became the latest team to feast on the reeling Orioles. Baltimore has allowed a major league-leading 240 homers and lost five straight.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Patrick Reed handled the strong gusts and a drier golf course at Liberty National with a 4-under 67 that gave him a one-shot lead over Abraham Ancer of Mexico going into the final round of The Northern Trust. Reed has not won since the 2018 Masters, a drought of 39 tournaments worldwide.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 3 Texas 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 5 N-Y Yankees 4

Final L-A Angels 12 Boston 4

Final Kansas City 7 Detroit 0

Final Houston 23 Baltimore 2

Final Minnesota 4 Cleveland 1

Final Chi White Sox 3 Oakland 2

Final Tampa Bay 5 Seattle 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final San Francisco 3 Philadelphia 1

Final Miami 7 Atlanta 6, 10 Innings

Final Cincinnati 10 Chi Cubs 1

Final N-Y Mets 4 Washington 3

Final St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 1

Final San Diego 8 Colorado 5

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Arizona 0