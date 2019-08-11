Seattle Studs beat Cheney to win NBC World Series

The Seattle Studs won their third NBC World Series title and first since 2015 with a 5-4 win over the Cheney Diamond Dawgs Saturday night at Eck Stadium in Wichita.

Seattle scored three runs in the first two innings to take a 3-0 lead before Cheney tied it with three runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game 3-3. Seattle would take a 5-3 lead with two in the fifth and held on for the 5-4 victory.

Cheney, representing the Sunflower Collegiate League which is the home of the Great Bend Bat Cats, came up short in their first every trip to the NBC championship game.

Great Bend reached the final bracket of 12-teams but lost to the Seattle Stars 6-1 last Wednesday night and were eliminated.