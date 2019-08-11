Officials find more dangerous weapons during search of Kan. jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are working to prevent inmates from making and hiding dangerous weapons at the Sedgwick County jail.

On Thursday, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office conducted a search of all 22 pods in the detention facility, according to Lt. Tim Myers. One hundred employees of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office searched the entire Detention Facility, which included 1,158 jail beds, and 1,164 jail inmates. The search was conducted for the safety and security of the employees working in the detention facility and for the inmates housed in the facility.

During the past 4 months, Sedgwick County Sheriff personnel in the detention facility have seen an increase in the number of dangerous weapons found during routine cell searches. The safety and security of our employees and the inmates housed in our facility is paramount.

During Thursday’s search, authorities found 3 dangerous weapons in the facility, according to Myers. They also located one metal outlet cover that is commonly fashioned into a weapon.

These dangerous weapons are commonly referred to as “shanks.” The weapons are typically fashioned by inmates out of common materials, such as a door strike plate or an outlet cover.

Myers said, “We apologize to the citizens of Sedgwick County for the interruption of any of their scheduled visitation time, but the safety and security of our employees and the inmates is our top priority. We are also reviewing preventative ways to combat dangerous weapons being made in the facility.”