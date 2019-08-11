Monday Weather

Monday Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 95.