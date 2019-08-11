Monday Weather

Monday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 89. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 91.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 95.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 95.