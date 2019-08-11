Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

August 12, 2019 5:00 p.m.

Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting.

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS / PRESENTATIONS ………. Mr. Umphres

3. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

4. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

5. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval to release vehicle bids ………………………….. Mr. Thexton / President

The administration recommends approval to release bid information for new

fleet vehicles to accommodate travel for situations such as team travel (i.e., golf,

swimming, etc.), teacher travel to out-of-town professional events, and more.

6. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT / CURRICULUM REPORT ……………………….

Mr. Popp / Mrs. Reiser / Mr. Umphres

A. USD 428 Library Program and Vision:

USD 428 Librarians met over the summer to develop and update the mission and

vison of our library program. Details will be provided to the Board. (Attachment 6.A)

B. Professional Development Plan 2019-2020:

Professional Development opportunities and practices will be guided by the

Kansas Professional Learning Standards: Learning Communities, Leadership,

Resources, Data, Learning Designs, Implementation, and Outcomes. Processes

that will be monitored for continuous improvement include the MTSS Process,

Professional Learning Communities, Data-driven instruction, KEEP (Enhancing

Professional Practice), EduClimber usage and Technology Instructional

Integration. Kristin Anderson will work with teachers and administrators on

planning and implementing the KSDE Learning standards for each content

area. Specific focus will be on Teacher Clarity (Rigor) and making the learning

visible to students.

C. Professional Development Activities

The district had very good participation in the ten summer courses provided to

educators by USD 428. Overall, 59 teachers took advantage of the Baker

University college credit for one or more of the courses. Math teachers & coaches

attended the Greg Tang conference, Science teachers completed the PLTW

Biomedical training, and Instructional coaches attended a two-day training at the

Jim Knight Instructional Coaching Institute. (Attachment 6.C)

D. Curriculum Committee Focus:

The district is implementing the new 7-12 English Language Arts Program this

year. K-12 pilot for Social Studies is moving forward also. This year we will be

starting to look at K-12 Health and Healthy Living updates as well as Art.

E. Trauma Informed Classrooms at Elementary Schools:

With an increase in the number of students with emotional support needs, each

elementary school will have a trauma sensitive room to support students in various

stages of emotional need. From crisis to prevention, and focusing on prevention,

these rooms will be staffed with personnel who will receive additional training to

help teachers and students to be able to maintain a positive and effective

classroom.

F. Kansas Reading Roadmap:

KRR has been a permanent fixture in the district for the last 4 years. After-School

programs and Summer School programs have been completely funded by KRR for

this entire time. This year’s grant approval for over $500,000 will sustain the

program for the next year.

G. Personnel Update:

Most positions are filled, and a late resignation will be covered internally. There

are five positions that will be filled with a long-term substitute teacher; two High

School English positions, one Middle School Science position, an Eisenhower

Grade 6, and a Riley Grade 4 position. A School Psychologist, a Middle School

ESL, and Elementary Library positions remain open.

H. Curriculum Meetings

 Curriculum Steering Committee: Next meeting is 9/3/19

 Professional Development Council (PDC): Next meeting is 8/19/19

7. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT…………………………. Mr. Thexton / Mr. Umphres

A. Bond Update

B. Summer Project Updates

C. Summer Lunch Program Update

D. Student Transfer Request Report

E. KASB Annual Conference on December 6-8, 2019

F. Enrollment Update

G. Printed Calendars

H. Open Houses

I. Board Governance Document

J. Approval of Contributions (Attachment 7.J)

8. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION ………………………………………………… Mr. Thexton

9. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes [July 8 and August 5, 2019] (Attachment

9,A)

B. Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report (Attachment 9,C)

10. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

•Breakfast and Back-to-School Kick Off: at 7:00 a.m., on August 14, 2019, at the

GBHS Commons.

•Budget Hearing: at 7:30 a.m., on August 16, 2019, at the District Education Center.

•First Day of School for Students: August 19, 2019 (full day for elementary, with

kindergarten half days for two days; seventh grade at GBMS, and freshmen at GBHS).

11. ADJOURNMENT ……………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres