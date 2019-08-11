Business Showcase is Wednesday for Great Bend teachers

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The first day of school for many students in Great Bend is next week, but teachers have been hard at for weeks preparing their classrooms for another year. USD 428 held their new teacher orientation last week and now it is time for the business community to welcome all the teachers and staff of the public and private schools.

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce has helped organize another Business Showcase.

“We have heard a lot of good feedback from the teachers that they really enjoy this day,” said Great Bend Chamber CEO Jan Peters.

Peters says teachers from the private and public schools are invited along with instructors from Barton Community College. As of last week, there were roughly 65 businesses signed up to have a booth.

Many of the businesses hand out prizes during the event and some have drawings for larger prizes at a later date.

“It gives the business opportunity to say thanks,” Peters said.

The 2019 Chamber Business Showcase is Wednesday, August 14 from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Panther Activity Center, next to Great Bend High School.