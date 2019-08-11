Agenda for Great Bend Rec meeting Aug. 12

GREAT BEND RECREATION COMMISSION

August 12, 2019 4:00 pm

Carl Soden Recreation Center

Agenda

I. Call to Order

II. Introduction of Guests

III. Reading of Minutes

IV. Bills Payable

V. Financial Reports

VI. Liaison Report USD#428/City of Great Bend

VII. Old Business

A. Reports

1. Special Needs

2. Senior Programs

3. Sports Programs

4. Leisure Programs

5. July Attendance

6. Oozefest & Kite Festival-Party in the Park

VIII. New Business

A. Flag Football, Outdoor Soccer, Volleyball Rules: Information Item

B. Bid Proposal-Youth Team T-Shirts: Action Item

C. Learn to Swim Report: Information Item

D. Fall Program Time Line: Information Item

E. Request for Purchase: Cool Toppers-Toddler Playground: Action Item

IX. Other Business

X. Commissioners Time and Questions

XI. Adjournment