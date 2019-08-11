Agenda for Great Bend Rec meeting Aug. 12

GREAT BEND RECREATION COMMISSION
August 12, 2019 4:00 pm
Carl Soden Recreation Center
Agenda
I. Call to Order
II. Introduction of Guests
III. Reading of Minutes
IV. Bills Payable
V. Financial Reports
VI. Liaison Report USD#428/City of Great Bend
VII. Old Business
A. Reports
1. Special Needs
2. Senior Programs
3. Sports Programs
4. Leisure Programs
5. July Attendance
6. Oozefest & Kite Festival-Party in the Park
VIII. New Business
A. Flag Football, Outdoor Soccer, Volleyball Rules: Information Item
B. Bid Proposal-Youth Team T-Shirts: Action Item
C. Learn to Swim Report: Information Item
D. Fall Program Time Line: Information Item
E. Request for Purchase: Cool Toppers-Toddler Playground: Action Item
IX. Other Business
X. Commissioners Time and Questions
XI. Adjournment