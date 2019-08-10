Sunday Weather

Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 95. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East southeast wind 11 to 13 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 95. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 96.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 96.