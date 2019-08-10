Sunday Weather

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 95. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East southeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 95. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 96.