The Latest: Fire damage will keep SW Kansas Tyson plant closed indefinitely

FINNEY COUNTY — Tyson Foods spokesman Worth Sparkman said in a written statement Saturday that due to Friday evening’s fire, the plant west of Garden City will be down indefinitely.

Just after 8:30p.m. Friday, Garden City Communications Center received a 911 call from the operations manager at the Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. 3105 I B P Road west of Garden City, according to police.

He reported there was a fire in the west side of the building where the process begins.

Fire crews, law enforcement and Finney County Emergency Management were also on scene until most of Saturday.

The approximately 1200 employees on scene at the time the fire started were evacuated. Authorities have reported no injuries.

Garden City Police department worked with USD 457 to send buses out to transport employees from Tyson Fresh Meats to Wiley Elementary in Holcomb.

Red Cross has been working with Wiley to assist those who have been displaced by the fire.

Cause of the fire and additional details have not been released.

——-

FINNEY COUNTY —As 6:00 a.m. Saturday firefighters were still fighting the fire inside the Tyson plant west of Garden City, according to the Holcomb Fire Department.

The fire was not under control. Firefighters were being hampered by a collapsed portion of the roof and near zero visibility.

Tyson has their Haz-Mat team deployed on site assisting firefighters.

All available firefighters from Garden City and Holcomb were on scene and most have been since the first alarm just after 8:00 pm Friday.

There are no injuries reported.

———–

FINNEY COUNTY —Just after 8:30p.m. Friday, Garden City Communications Center received a 911 call from the operations manager at the Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. 3105 I B P Road west of Garden City, according to police.

He reported there was a fire in the west side of the building where the process begins.

Fire crews, law enforcement and Finney County Emergency Management is also on scene until early Saturday morning.

The approximately 1200 employees on scene at the time the fire started were evacuated. Authorities have reported no injuries.

Garden City Police department worked with USD 457 to send buses out to transport employees from Tyson Fresh Meats to Wiley Elementary in Holcomb.

Red Cross has been working with Wiley to assist those who have been displaced by the fire.

Tyson said there would be no “A” shift production for process and harvest on Saturday

Cause of the fire and additional details have not been released.

————

FINNEY COUNTY — Authorities are working a fire on the slaughter side of the Tyson plant, 3105 I B P Road west of Garden City, according to Finney County Sheriff Kevin Bascue.

Officials evacuated the area where the fire is located and everyone is accounted for, according to Bascue. No injuries are being reported.

Check the post for additional details as they become available.