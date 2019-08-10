Sheriff: 3 captured after man escapes Kan. jail, chase and crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after a man ran from deputies at the Sedgwick County Jail.

Just before 4p.m. Friday, 28-year-old Victor Walker was in the Sedgwick County Jail lobby when deputies discovered he had an active felony warrant for his arrest, according to Lt. Tim Myers.

Walker was handcuffed and placed under arrest for the felony warrant. As the deputy was collecting Walker’s property from him he fled the lobby. As he ran out the door, he struck two citizens with the door. The citizens sustained minor injuries.

Walker ran to a Black Chevy Camaro parked on Water Street. Walker got into the drivers’ seat and drove away from the jail. As he drove away, the Camaro struck three parked vehicles and drove over the foot of a 41-year-old Sheriff’s Office Sergeant. Walker drove north on Water Street, went east on Pine, and then turned south on Topeka Street. Walker drove south on Topeka to Kellogg, and then drove east on Kellogg to Oliver. As Walker was driving on the off ramp for Oliver, he struck two additional vehicles at the intersection before the Camaro crashed into the northeast traffic signal.

Police arrested Walker and booked him in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on requested charges of Aggravated Battery LEO, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault, Felony Obstruct, Aggravated Escape Custody, Felony Evade and Elude, Possession of Marijuana and the Felony Warrant.

Charles L. Patton II, a 37, was the front seat passenger in the Camaro. Patton was booked for Aggravated Battery LEO, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault, Felony Obstruct, Aiding Escape, and Felony Evade and Elude.

Camille L. Hollands, a 38 year old black female, was a rear seat passenger in the Camaro. Hollands was booked for Possession of Marijuana.