Prosecutors charge 13-year-old Kansas boy with murder

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say they have charged a 13-year-old Kansas boy with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy at a townhome in suburban Kansas City.

Johnson County District Attorney’s office said the Roeland Park teen who was charged Friday is the same boy that Olathe police had arrested a day earlier. Police initially had said he was 14 years old.

The suspect was arrested hours after the 2:15 a.m. shooting. His name has not been released.

Zavier Mendoza of Olathe has been identified as the shooting victim, and police have said the boys knew each other.