Police: 4 Kansas teens jailed for armed robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have three suspects in custody.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to an armed robbery call at P&S Liquor, 2010 E. Pawnee in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers contacted three employees who stated three unknown suspects entered the business, and one was armed with a handgun. The suspects demanded money. The employees refused to give them money, and the suspects grabbed several bottles of liquor and fled on foot.

Through the investigation, investigators determined 18-year-old Bayleigh McMahon, 18-year-old Kaedon Greenin and two 17-year-old boys all of Wichita were involved.

Police located and arrested them.

Bayleigh McMahon and Kaedon Greening are being held on requested charges of aggravated robbery. The two 17-year-old were also sent to juvenile detention on requested charges of aggravated robbery.