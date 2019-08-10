One dead, 5 hospitalized after Ellsworth County head-on crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9p.m. Friday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford F 150 driven by Ethan T. Curnutt, 19, Kanopolis, was westbound on Kansas 156 at the K14 Junction.

The vehicle approached a red Chevy pickup stopped in the westbound lane to make a left turn.

Curnutt swerved to the left and hit an eastbound 2017 Ford 150 driven by Nelson, Justin M. Nelson, 41, Booker, TX., head-on.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Parson’s Funeral Home. One passenger in the 2017 Ford Chase Nelson, 12, Booker, TX., was transported to Wesley Medical Center.

The other passengers in the 2017 Ford Trisha R. Nelson, 40; Kyndall Nelson, 5;, Tristin Nelson, 12, Booker, TX., were transported to the hospital in Hoisington.

Curnutt was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.