There will be no Barton County Commission meeting on Monday August 12th.

Instead, Commissioners will hold a public viewing in response to a request to vacate a portion of NE 210 Road in Cleveland Township at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The board will meet at the intersection of NE 210 Road and NE 140 Avenue with interested parties.

It is anticipated the Commission will consider vacating the roadway at the regular meeting on August 19th.