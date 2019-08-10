Bison exhibit to be finished by November at Great Bend zoo

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

In March 2016, it was publicly announced that the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo would bring back the bison exhibit where the zoo once showcased the state animal. Nearly three and a half years later, construction on the bison exhibit is expected to be done this winter.

“We’re expecting a November completion if the weather holds for us,” said Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis.

The Dorothy M. Morrison Foundation donated most of the money for the exhibit and renovations to the grizzly bear exhibit.

After the bear exhibit was completed in 2018, construction on the bison exhibit was paused because construction estimates were higher than expected. The Foundation eventually stepped in and covered the remaining funds needed for the project.

The original plans call for purchasing two bison, installing new fencing, and building a shed and shelter.

Eby Construction from Wichita is handling the project.