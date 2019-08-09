Weekend Weather

Saturday A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.