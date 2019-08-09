Weekend Weather

Saturday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.