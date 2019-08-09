Police warn of fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl found in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are alerting the public to counterfeit oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl found in Kansas.

The pills appear from their markings to be legitimate, according to Wichita Police Captain Jeff Allen. Investigators confirmed the pills do contain the potentially fatal drug fentanyl.

“The counterfeit pills are being sold as Oxycodone pills and the consumer is unaware that the pills may contain Fentanyl,” according to Allen. “Fentanyl is a highly dangerous drug and can be up to 30-50 times more powerful than heroin and small amounts ingested can be fatal.”

These counterfeit pills may also be responsible for overdoses and overdose deaths in Sedgwick County over the past few months, according to police. Investigators have also received information from after police have confiscated the counterfeit pills in surrounding counties.

There is a great risk to the public, according to Allen.

Police remind the public that any narcotic or prescription drug not purchased with a doctor’s prescription at a legitimate pharmacy should be considered unsafe and could potentially contain fentanyl or other harmful substances.

Anyone with information about the illegal use or sale of any drug is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111. Those needing help with addiction should call Sedgwick County COMCARE Addiction Treatment Services at (316) 660-1100.