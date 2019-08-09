Police report arrest of Kansas shooting suspect

COWLEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and after asking the public for help have made an arrest.

Just after 10p.m. July 13, police were dispatched to the 500 Block of North B Street in Arkansas City for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they did not find anyone at the location, but numerous witnesses confirmed that a man had fired at least one shot toward a local residence.

The witnesses reported a man driving a blue Dodge pickup truck with two motorcycles in the back had driven into the front yard of the residence at 525 North B Street. He exited the truck and begun arguing with unknown persons at that location. After the gunshot, witnesses observed the truck leaving the area northbound on B Street.

Officers worked through the night to process the scene and attempt to locate the persons present at the time of the incident. One victim was found that night and two others the next day. Based on statements gathered from the three victims and video surveillance from a local business, officers applied for and received an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Stony Lee Graham through Cowley County District Court.

On July 16, an officer spotted Graham’s vehicle at the Agri-Business Building, 712 W. Washington Avenue in Arkansas City, according to police. Graham was not with the truck, which was seized as evidence. Investigators later obtained a search warrant for the vehicle in connection with the shooting.

On August 6, police arrested Graham on on requested charges of one felony count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threat, as well as one misdemeanor count of criminal discharge of a firearm. He is being held in the Cowley County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond through Ark City district court