Police: Kansas teen arrested for alleged school threat

FORD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged school threat and have made an arrest.

Just before 8a.m. Thursday, police received a call from a concerned parent with information about a possible threat of violence to the High School in Dodge City, according to a social media report.

Officers immediately responded and followed up on the information provided. After investigating the information, they arrested a 13-year-old high school student without incident.

Criminal threat charges will be filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office, according to police.