Man armed with 100 rounds of ammunition stopped at Walmart in Missouri

GREENE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect who was armed and wearing body armor and military-style clothing outside a Walmart in Springfield.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to 3150 W. Republic Road. to a Walmart Neighborhood Market, according to a media release.

An armed white male in his twenties was detained by an armed off-duty fireman until officers arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody.

No injuries were reported and no shots were fired..

Lt. Mike Lucas said that the man walked inside the Walmart carrying a “tactical rifle” and another gun. Lucas says the man had more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

He says: “His intent obviously was to cause chaos here, and he did that.” Police have not released the suspect’s name.

–The AP contributed to this report.