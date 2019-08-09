Kansas man dies after SUV, semi crash

RILEY COUNTY— One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Thursday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Kurtis Dean Anderson, Green, Kansas, was westbound on U.S. 77 near Madison and Crooked Creek.

The vehicle swerved into the lane of a 2020 Freightliner semi in an attempt to avoid hitting another vehicle. After stuck by the semi, the Nissan rolled coming to rest upside down.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home

The semi driver Thomas Dean Warborg, 53, Worthington, MN., was not injured. Anderson was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.