Hoisington to discuss continuation of half-cent sales tax

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The City of Hoisington has implemented a half-cent sales tax since 2005. That tax is scheduled to sunset in September 2020. Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says there will be discussion at the city council meeting August 12 to continue the tax.

The tax is currently marked to help fund street repairs, but the thought is to broaden the tax’s use.

“We’ve had a lot of discussion in the community about what are some other needs for Hoisington?” said Mitchell. “A lot of those deal with quality of life.”

Along with street repairs, the proposed tax could benefit quality of life features such as a splash pad or new swimming pool. The half-cent sales tax in Hoisington brings in well over $100,000 each year.

“Streets are very important, but the new sales tax would broaden the purpose,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says if the council supports the changes and continuation of the sales tax, the proposal would land on the ballot during the November general election for Hoisington voters.

“We’re trying to make sure everybody knows that this is not a tax increase,” Mitchell added. “It is a continuation of that tax and broadening of the purpose.”