Friday Sports Headlines

DETROIT (AP) — Jordy Mercer’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth gave the Detroit Tigers a 10-8 win over Kansas City Royals on Thursday. Travis Demeritte led off the ninth with his third walk of the game and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jake Rogers.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have added depth at cornerback by signing Morris Claiborne to a one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. Claiborne is suspended the first four weeks of the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He spent his first five seasons with Dallas before spending the last two with the Jets.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sam Mikulak surged to the lead at the U.S. men’s gymnastics championships, moving closer to a sixth national title after posting an all-around score of 86.750, well clear of 2017 national champion Yul Moldauer. The 26-year-old Mikulak put together a dazzling routine on parallel bars and his score of 15.35 was the highest of the night on any event to help give the two-time Olympian a massive cushion heading into the finals.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next summer at the site in Iowa where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed. Major League Baseball says the White Sox will play host to the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13. A temporary 8,000-seat stadium will be built on the site to accommodate the first major league game played in Iowa.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Anthony Rizzo had a pair of hits as part of a 30th birthday celebration, Nicholas Castellanos added to his Chicago surge with a pair of homers and the Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 for their biggest NL Central lead of the season. The Cubs’ sixth win in seven games gave them a 3½-game margin over the idle Brewers.

TORONTO (AP) _ Nine in a row for the New York Yankees. Gio Urshela hit two home runs for the second straight game and the New York Yankees outslugged the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 Thursday night. The Yankees have hit a record 19 homers over their last four games.

DETROIT (AP) _ Jakobi Meyers caught two touchdown passes in an impressive preseason debut, and the New England Patriots drubbed the Detroit Lions 31-3 on Thursday night. Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford didn’t play, and plenty of other key players were also spectators, but Meyers stood out for New England. The undrafted rookie finished with six catches for 69 yards.

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Lamar Jackson directed two scoring drives in three possessions, and the Baltimore Ravens’ defense throttled Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in a 29-0 preseason victory. The Jaguars played without quarterback Nick Foles, the 2018 Super Bowl MVP who was signed as a free agent in March.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 12 Toronto 6

Final Boston 3 L-A Angels 0

Final Detroit 10 Kansas City 8

Final Cleveland 7 Minnesota 5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 9 Atlanta 2

Final Chi Cubs 12 Cincinnati 5

Final San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 0

Final San Diego 9 Colorado 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Buffalo 24 Indianapolis 16

Final N-Y Giants 31 N-Y Jets 22

Final Cleveland 30 Washington 10

Final Baltimore 29 Jacksonville 0

Final New England 31 Detroit 3

Final Tennessee 27 Philadelphia 10

Final Miami 34 Atlanta 27

Final Green Bay 28 Houston 26

Final Carolina 23 Chicago 13

Final Seattle 22 Denver 14

Final Arizona 17 L.A. Chargers 13