Cop Shop (8/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/8)

Structure Fire

At 11:11 a.m. a structure was reported at 341 SW 60 Road.

Theft

At 2:52 p.m. a theft was reported at 193 SE 1 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/8)

Warrant Arrest

At 1:36 p.m. an officer arrested Jennifer Hernandez at 301 Chestnut Street.

Criminal Damage

At 2:23 p.m. damage to the drainage ditch was reported at Madison Street & 7th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:53 p.m. an accident was reported at 514 Cleveland Street.

Theft

At 2:55 p.m. theft of a swing from her yard at 912 Williams Street was reported.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:30 p.m. an officer arrested Jerry Carver at 1806 12th Street.