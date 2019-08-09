Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/8)

BOOKED: Jennifer Hernandez on Great Bend District Court warrant for intimidation of witness x2, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jerry Carver on Rice County District Court warrant for battery DV, bond set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Tina Jackson of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV, bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Randall Long on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond. GBMC warrants for contempt with bonds of $474 cash only, $497.50 cash only, $667.50 cash only, and $1,544.50.

RELEASED: Haracio Carrasco on BCDC warrant for probation violation to DOC.

RELEASED: Savannah Gee to Lyon County for their charges after being released on GBMC warrant.

RELEASED: Jennifer Hernandez on BTDC warrant for intimidation of a witness after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Jerry Carver on Rice County District Court warrant for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety.