11 miles of U.S. 281 in Barton County to get chip seal

An 11-mile section of U.S. 281 in Barton County will receive a chip seal. The tentative start is Tuesday, August 13.

The work will extend from the U.S. 281/K-4 junction, west of Hoisington, north to the Barton/Russell County line.

Chip sealing is when small, lightweight rock is compressed into a new layer of asphalt to seal and maintain pavement.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is overseeing the project. Heft and Sons, of Greensburg, is the primary contractor for the $359,529 project.