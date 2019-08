Wednesday, August 14th, John O’Connor will sign off for the last time on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM after living in Great Bend for the past 46-years. Most of that time was spent working at KVGB.

Wednesday morning John sat down to talk about his career in radio, being part of the Great Bend community and some of his best memories.

The entire Eagle Communications family wishes John and Sally the best as they make the move to Hutchinson to be closer to family and grandchildren.