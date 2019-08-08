Thursday Sports Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — The series finale between the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals was suspended by rain with the score tied 4-4 in the top of the 10th inning. The game will be picked up where it left off with a 2-1 count on Meibrys Viloria _ on a mutual off-day, Aug. 22, at 1:05 p.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Martin drove a two-run, two-out single up the middle in the ninth inning for the Dodgers’ 10th walk-off win of the season, and Los Angeles swept the St. Louis Cardinals with a 2-1 victory. Martin improbably came through after a frustrating offensive day for the Dodgers, who have won five straight. Marcell Ozuna homered in the sixth for the Cardinals, who went 0-5 on their California road trip after scoring just two runs in three games at Dodger Stadium.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs did a complete overhaul of their defense this past offseason. But the offense? There is plenty of continuity there. And that could mean more big things for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

BOSTON (AP) — Kansas City Royals speedster Billy Hamilton was so fast even the first base umpire couldn’t seem to believe it. Hamilton had back-to-back plays at first base overturned by instant replay against Boston. The first was a relay on a potential double play. The second he just legged out an infield single.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The owner and president of the Triple-A baseball team that will start play in Wichita, Kansas, next year says the new $75 million stadium will be the site of a lot more than baseball. The Wichita Eagle reports that the final structural beam on the stadium was hoisted into place Wednesday. The minor league team is moving from New Orleans to Wichita starting next season.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — There are concerns about the NCAA’s new requirements allowing men’s basketball players to sign with an agent during the NBA draft process while maintaining their college eligibility. The NCAA has outlined its certification process for agents requiring a college bachelor’s degree as well as certification from the NBA players union. That educational requirement has led to criticism and concern from some, including NBA All-Star LeBron James on Twitter.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have been putting on a power display this season at Target Field. Atlanta witnessed it yesterday, as Ozzie Albies homered twice in his second straight four-hit game. But the Braves produced an even bigger show of strength as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman both went deep in an 11-7 victory over the Twins. AL Central rivals Cleveland come to Minneapolis next.

NEW YORK (AP) — A disappointing season for the New York Mets is starting to look like it may have some postseason possibility. Michael Conforto homered twice, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil hit two-run shots and the surging New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 to complete a four-game sweep. That puts them just one game out of a wild card spot.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona knocked of one of the teams it’s chasing in the wild card race. Zac Gallen threw five scoreless innings and helped himself with a run-scoring sacrifice bunt in his Diamondbacks debut, leading them to a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Arizona moves to 1 1/2 games out of the second wild card spot in the National League.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — “Not good enough.” That was Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash’s blunt assessment after the Rays closed out a homestand against Miami and Toronto with a 3-2 record. Toronto reliever Brock Stewart allowed two hits over four scoreless innings in his Toronto debut as the Blue Jays withstood a late Tampa Bay rally for a 4-3 victory. The Rays still hold a half game lead for the second AL wild card spot over the Oakland Athletics, who lost 10-1 to the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Wednesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 11 Minnesota 7

Final Houston 14 Colorado 3

Final Chi Cubs 10 Oakland 1

Final Seattle 3 San Diego 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 3

Final Chi White Sox 8 Detroit 1

Final Cleveland 2 Texas 0

Final Cleveland 5 Texas 1

Final N-Y Yankees 14 Baltimore 2

Kansas City at Boston 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 7 Miami 2

Final L-A Dodgers 2 St. Louis 1

Final Washington 4 San Francisco 1

Final Milwaukee 8 Pittsburgh 3

Final Arizona 6 Philadelphia 1