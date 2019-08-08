Police search for Kansas shooting suspect driving gold SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and are working to identify a suspect.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 106 Highway 24 on a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police brought several witnesses to the Law Enforcement Center for interviews. They reported seeing a white male suspect who weighed approximately 170 pounds leave the scene in a gold colored Chevy Tahoe westbound on Highway 24. Police have not released the victim’s name or his condition.