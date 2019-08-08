Police identify 2 found fatally stabbed behind church in KC

KANSAS CITY. (AP) — Police have identified the victims found stabbed to death earlier this week as two men in their 50s.

The victims were identified Wednesday as 56-year-old Michael McLin and 52-year-old Kevin Waters. Both were found dead about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot behind the Sheffield Life Center in northeastern Kansas City.

Police are investigating the deaths as a double homicide. No arrests have been made.

The deaths bring Kansas City’s homicide total this year to 87.

——————-

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating after two bodies were found behind a church.

A tow truck driver discovered the bodies of two men Tuesday morning behind the Sheffield Family Center.

Spokesman Darin Snapp says the two men died of apparent stab wounds.

Further information was not immediately available.

The deaths bring Kansas City’s homicide total this year to 87.