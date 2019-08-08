Police arrest Kansas man wanted for alleged knife attack

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a knife attack and after asking for the public’s help have reported the arrest of a suspect.

Just after 6:30 p.m. July 26, police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of North A Street in Arkansas City, according to a media release.

At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old Arkansas City man who had sustained a cut to the side of his face. Investigators worked quickly to identify 28-year-old James Henry Fitch V as a suspect in the case, but he had fled the scene prior to their arrival. He allegedly cut the victim in the face with a knife as a result of a disagreement. The Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department provided emergency medical assistance to the victim.

On Thursday, authorities reported they had arrested Fitch.

He is being held in the Cowley County Jail on one felony count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery on a $30,000 bond through Cowley County District Court in Arkansas City, plus an additional $2,000 misdemeanor bond revocation through Cowley County District Court in Winfield.

——————

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a knife attack and asking the public for help to locate a suspect.

James Henry Fitch V, 28, of Arkansas City, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated battery in connection with a knifing incident July 26 in the 400 block of North A Street, according to the Arkansas City Police Capt. Eric Burr.

Just after 6:30 p.m. July 26, police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of North A Street, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old Arkansas City man who had sustained a cut to the side of his face. Investigators worked quickly to identify Fitch as a suspect in the case, but he had fled the scene prior to their arrival. He allegedly cut the victim in the face with a knife as a result of a disagreement. The Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department provided emergency medical assistance to the victim.

Anyone with information on Fitch should contact the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444.