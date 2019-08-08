Officers find alligator during drug raid at Kansas home

GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas police officer made an interesting discovery during the search of a home Wednesday,

According to a social media report, Junction City Police Lt. Cory Odell wrangled a gator today while assisting the Drug Operations Group serve a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of West 8th Street in Junction City.

Odell named the gator Flash-bang who is now safely in the custody of the Milford Nature Center.

Odell was not allowed to keep the alligator because it is against city ordinance to have one in the city limits.