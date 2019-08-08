Manufacturing Day coming October 4 in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce has been collaborating with Fuller Industries to create a “Manufacturing Day” for local students on October 4th. Fuller CEO Mark Chalfant picked up the idea from Dodge City.

Chamber President Jan Peters says the objective is to show students the possibilities of manufacturing jobs.

“We want to bring these students into manufacturing jobs and say ‘you can do these,'” said Peters. “You can get a certification program and you do not necessarily always have to go to a four-year university.”

Peters says the day will allow middle school aged students to tour a manufacturing company in the area and ask questions about the professions.

“We’re going to work with USD 428, much like we do Kid’s Ag Day,” Peters said.

The first manufacturing day will be at Fuller Industries on October 4, but Peters hopes to have future events planned at Superior Essex and Doonan’s.

The Chamber CEO also noted they reached out to Mike Rowe, TV host of Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs,” to join them in Great Bend for Manufacturing Day, but Rowe was booked.