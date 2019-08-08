Friday Weather

Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.