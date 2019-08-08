Football player gets break in Kansas marijuana distribution case

HUTCHINSON— A 21-year-old Kansas man arrested in February of 2018, for alleged distribution of marijuana got a break from the state Thursday when they dropped the charge to simple possession of marijuana.

Xavier Terry was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the initial charge for allegedly selling between 25 and 450 grams of marijuana. The arrest was made by the Haven Police Department, but Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton decided to make the offer. Terry accepted and and entered a plea agreement.

Stanton says Terry who is now playing football in West Virginia will have to pay court cost as part of his six month probation. He also agreed to pay the Reno County Sheriff’s Office back the cost for bringing him back to Kansas to face the charge. That comes to roughly $2,000.