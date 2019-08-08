Fan Day and Kansas Athletics surplus sale slated for Saturday, August 10

kuathletics.com

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Saturday, August 10 will be a busy day in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the new Indoor Practice Facility as Kansas Athletics will hold a surplus sale and Kansas football will have Fan Day.

The day will begin with the surplus sale with great deals on apparel, shoes and memorabilia starting at noon. At 2 p.m., the KU football team, including head coach Les Miles, will host Fan Day inside the Indoor Football Facility. The team and coaches will sign autographs and inflatable games will be available for young Jayhawks in attendance.

Kansas Athletics Surplus Sale

Open to the public: Noon – 5 p.m., or while supplies last

(Exclusive Williams Education Fund member access at 11 a.m.)

West Concourse – David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Surplus new and team issued athletic gear, memorabilia, etc.

Kansas Football Fan Day

Open to the public: 2-4 p.m.

Indoor Football Facility

Team and coaches autographs: 2-3 p.m. (only one item per fan)