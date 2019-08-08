Elected officials to be sworn in a week earlier in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

If a citizen is elected in the general election in November for a seat on the Great Bend City Council, they miss out on the first meeting in January waiting to be sworn into office.

Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis says the current schedule has newly elected councilmembers sworn in the second Monday of January, but with meetings on the first and third Monday of each month, the rookies miss the opening meeting of the year.

“Currently you have to sworn in on the second Monday of January,” said Francis. “As we do not have a meeting that day, elected officials come into City Hall and get sworn in at City Clerk Shawn Schafer’s office.”

A change from the Kansas Legislature this past session will now allow local governments decide if they want elected officials to take office between December 1 to the second Monday of January following the general election.

The consensus from the Great Bend City Council was to move the date to the first Monday of January for councilmembers to be sworn in so they can participate in the opening meeting of the year. City Attorney Bob Suelter will rewrite the ordinance for the council to vote on at a meeting in September.