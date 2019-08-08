Cop Shop (8/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/7)

Traumatic Injuries

At 1:40 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 288 SW 2 Road A.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:29 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 50 Avenue & NE 190 Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/7)

Warrant Arrest

At 2:12 a.m. an officer arrested Shannon Ybarra in the 1200 block of McKinley Street.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 10:40 a.m. a gas leak was reported at 2711 Washington Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:09 p.m. an accident was reported at 4101 10th Street.

Chest Pain

At 3:40 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1033 Adams Street.

Sick Person

At 4:50 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2012 32nd Street 2B.

Burglary / In Progress

At 8:43 p.m. a report of hearing noises in her house at 1530 Cherry Ln.