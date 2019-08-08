Careless smoking blamed for significant fire damage to Kan. home

HUTCHINSON —A fire caused significant damage to Kansas home early Thursday,

Just before 1:30a.m. the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 1422 Woodlawn for a structure fire, according to Division Chief Doug Hanen

First arriving fire unit found heavy fire showing from the rear of the structure. The fire was reported by the occupants. The fire began under a covered porch in the rear and quickly spread to the attic of the home prior to the fire fighter’s arrival. Fire damage to the home is significant, however fire fighters were able to contain the fire to the original structure as a home to the north located 20 feet away suffered moderate siding damage.

Fire fighters did locate one cat in the home, despite resuscitation efforts, the cat did not survive. The 2 adult occupants and a dog did escape without injury. Red Cross is assisting the family and a board up company was called to assisted in securing the property,

Hutchinson fire investigator has ruled the fire as careless smoking. Damage estimates have not been released.

Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by Reno County EMS, Hutchison Police Department, Kansas Gas Service, and Westar.