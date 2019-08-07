Wichita mayor, state representative win mayoral primary

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita voters apparently will decide in November whether to re-elect Mayor Jeff Longwell or replace him with state Rep. Brandon Whipple.

Longwell received the most votes in Tuesday’s nine-candidate mayoral primary, followed by Whipple.

Retired banker Lyndy Wells received 160 fewer votes than Whipple. Wells said he is hopeful the results could change after provisional ballots and late absentee ballots are counted.

The election office estimated more than 400 votes remain to be counted.

Longwell said he will focus on progress made during his first term, while Whipple said his focus will be on improving public safety and reducing the city’s crime rate.

Longwell finished with 7,136 votes, 32.3% of the votes. Whipple had 5,729 votes, 25.9%; to Wells’ 5,569 votes, for 25.2%.