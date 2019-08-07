Wednesday Sports Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out nine in seven strong innings, Justin Turner had two hits and drove in the game-winning run and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 for their seventh win in eight games. Kershaw allowed only one run on four hits.

BOSTON (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a pair of long two-run homers, Jakob Junis pitched six effective innings and the Kansas City Royals snapped their seven-game losing streak by beating the Boston Red Sox 6-2. Ryan O’Hearn also homered for Kansas City, which had lost eight in a row to the Red Sox. A night after halting their eight-game skid, the Red Sox were held without a home run, stopping a club-record stretch of at least one homer in 18 straight games in Fenway Park.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordy Nelson’s NFL career ended in the same place where it began: Lambeau Field. Nelson signed a one-day contract with the Packers and announced his retirement after 11 seasons, 10 of which he spent in Green Bay. Nelson will be remembered for his speed, size and chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The pair won a Super Bowl after the 2010 season, with Nelson catching a touchdown in the victory over the Steelers. Nelson is third in Packers history in receptions.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) _ Cubs lefty Jon Lester was tagged for a career high-tying 11 runs in only four innings, with Dustin Garneau and Stephen Piscotty hitting three-run homers that led the Oakland Athletics over Chicago 11-4. Garneau’s drive to the back row of the bleachers in left field was the big blow in an eight-run, second-inning burst. The A’s went on to their seventh win in nine games. Kris Bryant homered as the NL Central-leading Cubs had their four-game winning streak end.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Zack Wheeler ground up Miami over eight innings, Wilson Ramos and Pete Alonso homered, and the New York Mets beat the Marlins 5-0 for their 12th win in 13 games. The hard-charging Mets improved to 58-56, one night after surpassing the .500. New York has the best record in baseball since the All-Star break and improbably entered the day 2 1/2 games behind Philadelphia for an NL wild card, despite looking like trade deadline sellers in mid-July. Wheeler threw just 99 pitches.

HOUSTON (AP) _ Yuli Gurriel hit two of Houston’s four homers to help Zack Greinke to a win in his Astros debut _ an 11-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night. Playing in front of a season-high crowd of 43,243, Yordan Alvarez added a two-run home run and Carlos Correa homered and drove in three runs for the Astros as they won their fifth straight.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays came back from a six-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6. Kiermaier led off the 10th by stretching a hit into a double off Buddy Bosher (0-2), and scored the game-ending run after a walk and Willy Adames’ bunt.

MIAMI (AP) _ Udonis Haslem is returning to the Miami Heat. Haslem announced Tuesday that he is coming back for a 17th NBA season. Haslem has spent his entire career with the Heat, and should become just the sixth player in NBA history to play such a long career with only one franchise. Haslem will make just under $2.6 million this season.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 8 L-A Angels 4

Final Oakland 11 Chi Cubs 4

Final Atlanta 12 Minnesota 7

Final Houston 11 Colorado 6

Final San Diego 9 Seattle 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 5 Detroit 3

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Baltimore 4

Final Kansas City 6 Boston 2

Final Detroit 10 Chi White Sox 6

Final Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 6, 10 Innings

Texas at Cleveland 7:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final N-Y Mets 5 Miami 0

Final Arizona 8 Philadelphia 4

Final Washington 5 San Francisco 3

Final L-A Dodgers 3 St. Louis 1