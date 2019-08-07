Thursday Weather

Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 6 mph.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.