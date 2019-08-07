Thursday Weather

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.