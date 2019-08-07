Sec. of State Pompeo to give Landon Lecture at Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will give a Landon Lecture at Kansas State University next month.

Pompeo will speak Sept. 6 at McCain Auditorium. He has been secretary of state since March 2018. Before that, he served a brief time as President Donald Trump’s director of the CIA.

His speech comes as speculation swirls that Pompeo might run for a political office. He said last month that a campaign for U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat in the Senate was “off the table” but that has not stopped the conjecture.

Fortune magazine CEO Alan Murry will also give a Landon Lecture. He is scheduled to speak Sept. 27.

Murray was previously president of the Pew Research Center and chief content officer for Time, Inc.